Overcrowding in Gaza hospitals leads to rapid spread of Infectious diseases

(MENAFN) Medical professionals in besieged Gaza are witnessing a rapid surge in infectious diseases as a consequence of overcrowding resulting from the displacement of civilians due to Israel's attacks.



Doctors from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, revealed on Monday to a British website that the absence of crucial vaccines for newborns is exacerbating the spread of diseases within hospitals.



Alongside grappling with casualties and fatalities caused by Israel's intense attacks, Dr. Asem Mohammed emphasized that the overcrowded conditions provide an ideal environment for infectious diseases to propagate.



The situation is compounded by a shortage of medical equipment and restricted access to clean water, further exacerbating the healthcare crisis in the region.



He stated that the hospital’s surrounds are rife with "infectious diseases such as fungal infections, skin infections, pneumonia, and epidemiological problems."



Dr. Yousef Adnan described the current state of affairs in the hospital as a "disaster," stating that they treat thousands of patients with diarrhea every day as a result of restricted access to clean water.

MENAFN05122023000045015839ID1107536466