Flyrobe Expands Reach with Grand Opening of Surat Store

(MENAFN- Teammate PR) Surat, December 5, 2023 - Flyrobe, India's leading fashion rental service inaugurated their offline store in Surat. This marks a significant milestone in Flyrobe's commitment to revolutionizing the fashion landscape by offering a unique and accessible way to experience style.

Aanchal Saini, CEO of Flyrobe, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are incredibly excited to bring Flyrobe's innovative fashion rental experience to the vibrant city of Surat. Our goal is to empower individuals to express themselves through fashion without compromising on sustainability and affordability."

The Surat store will offer an extensive range of premium apparel and accessories for rent, catering to various occasions and styles. From stunning ethnic wear outfits to jewellery and accessories, customers will have access to a diverse collection curated to meet their fashion needs.

Ankit Jindal, franchise owner of the Surat store, shared, "It's a privilege to introduce Flyrobe to Surat, a city known for its rich cultural heritage and fashion-forward individuals. Our store aims to provide a seamless and delightful experience for customers seeking elegant, on-trend fashion choices."

Flyrobe's expansion into Surat aligns with its mission to democratize fashion by making high-quality designer wear accessible to all, while also contributing to sustainable fashion practices through rental services.

The grand opening gave an unforgettable experience for fashion enthusiasts in Surat, featuring exclusive launch offers, exciting giveaways, and a chance to explore the latest fashion trends in-person.





