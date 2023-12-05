Edelman Strengthens Leadership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with New Management Appointments

(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, 4 December 2023 – Edelman, the global communications firm, today announced a number of leadership changes within its Kingdom of Saudi Arabia business to deepen capabilities in the market and expand international integration of its activities in KSA and the wider Edelman network.

Elie Azzi will join Edelman next January as the new General Manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). With a wealth of regional experience across multiple sectors, Azzi brings a proven track record in government advisory, leadership, and team building to drive Edelman's continued growth and success in the market. Azzi's regional experience encompasses key markets in the Middle East, including the UAE, KSA, Iraq and Lebanon. He joins from Ogilvy, where he has successfully transformed the communications and PR business in KSA, by developing powerful and cohesive teams, creating a collaborative and inclusive work environment, and empowering individuals to surpass client expectations and achieve their highest potential.

Throughout his career, he has held prominent positions at three of the industry's leading agencies, including HAVAS, Porter Novelli, and Ogilvy. This diverse experience has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of the communications landscape, allowing him to thrive in navigating the intricacies of various sectors and deliver impactful integrated communications campaigns.

Edelman KSA will also be joined by Sarah Alarrak, who will play an important role in growing Edelman’s client base in KSA. Most recently she worked at KSA’s Ministry of Sport where she was focused on cultivating international relations with multilateral organisations. She’s has also held positions at the G20 Saudi Secretariat where she managed the woman and youth agenda; and before that worked for the University of Chicago, based in Riyadh, developing the communications strategy for the KSA market.



These moves come at a pivotal time for Edelman KSA, as the firm supercharges its journey of expanding its capabilities and growing its client roster in its drive to become the market’s leading communications advisory firm.



AJ Hesselink, President and CEO, Edelman EMEA, said: “These appointments strengthen our team in the Kingdom considerably. We have a thriving business in the KSA. I am excited to now be in an even better position to serve our ambitious, visionary clients in the market with both our talent in KSA and by bringing to bear expertise from across our world-leading international network. In Elie and Sarah, we have well connected, experienced and accomplished communications professionals. I have no doubt that Elie will do a fantastic job in taking our business in KSA to the next level, and in partnership with the wider leadership team will continue to grow our business and ensure every client benefits from the depth and breadth of Edelman’s global capabilities.”



Elie Azzi saidL "I am truly humbled and honoured to join Edelman as the General Manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and I recognize the immense importance of the KSA market for our organization. It is my utmost priority to not only deepen our capabilities and expand international integration but also to foster, teach, and empower a pool of local talent connected with global expertise. By nurturing and investing in our talented professionals, we will shape the future of communications in Saudi Arabia and continue to serve our ambitious clients with unparalleled knowledge and strategic counsel. Together, we will build upon Edelman's legacy of excellence and continue to strengthen our position as the market’s and the world’s leading communications advisory firm."





