Introducing WOZ: Customer Data Platform Powered by AI

[New Delhi, December 05, 2023] – Today, businesses are confronted with an array of data challenges that can impede their ability to harness the full potential of customer information. Marketers and data analysts often grapple with the complexities of disparate data sources, siloed information, and the need for real-time insights to fuel personalized campaigns. WOZ stands at the forefront of the evolving data landscape, addressing the complex needs of businesses seeking seamless data integration, transformation, and activation.



WOZ goes beyond conventional solutions by combining the power of CDP with AI-automated activation features, providing enterprises with a holistic and efficient approach to harnessing the full potential of data-driven marketing.



The platform utilizes predictive AI and machine learning to collect, transform, and activate customer data to attain, grow, and retain new and existing customers.WOZ serves as a centralized hub, unifying diverse data sources for a comprehensive view of customer data, facilitating personalized marketing strategies. With robust data transformation features, the platform effortlessly cleanses, enriches, and standardizes data, empowering enterprises to derive meaningful insights. WOZ goes beyond static data, offering real-time activation through predictive AI across various channels and digital screens, ensuring timely and engaging marketing efforts. Designed for scalability and flexibility, WOZ adapts to evolving business needs without compromising data privacy and control, making it an indispensable tool for businesses of all sizes.



Expressing great excitement about the launch, Amitt Sharma, CEO of WOZ, said, "We are thrilled to introduce our latest innovation to the market. WOZ is a game-changer, empowering enterprises with unprecedented insights, tools, and capabilities to maximize their customer interactions. This achievement signifies a pivotal milestone, amplifying customer acquisition, loyalty, and growth by tapping into the potential of data and AI".



Arjit Sachdeva, CTO of WOZ, highlighted the technological prowess behind the platform, saying, "WOZ is the result of cutting-edge technology and innovation. We are proud to offer a responsive, technologically advanced, and AI-driven solution that analyzes trillions of customer signals in seconds and activates data in real-time for impactful marketing."





