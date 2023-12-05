FIA President Arrived In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben
Sulayem arrived in Baku, Azernews reports.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem will take part in the FIA General
Assemblies meetings and Award Ceremony (FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony)
to be held in Baku on December 5-8.
It should be noted that representatives of 128 countries and
representatives of automobile clubs are coming to Baku within the
framework of the FIA week.
The decision to host this prestigious event in Baku was made
last December at the meeting of the FIA General Assembly in
Bologna, Italy. Several countries, including Azerbaijan, fought for
the acceptance of this international event in the field of
motorsports. As a result of the voting, the candidacy of Azerbaijan
was approved among the countries that applied.
