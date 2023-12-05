U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sets Up Ukraine Aid Vote

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday initiated the first procedural vote on President Joe Biden's $106 billion supplemental aid package, in particular for Ukraine and Israel.

That's according to The Hill , Ukrinform reports.

The vote is to take place this week. Schumer said moving forward on the measure is necessary as Ukraine is running out of resources needed to continue its war against the Russian invasion

“I urge every single senator to think where we are at this moment in history. America's national security is on the line around the world - in Europe, in the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific. The supplemental] could determine the trajectory of democracy for years to come. We are at a moment in history,” he said.

However, Republicans have said that they will vote against proceeding on the supplemental bill if it does not include important provisions to strengthen southern U.S. border security. In this case, the document will not be approved in the House of Representatives, where Republicans are in the majority.

As noted, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told reporters "Republicans want us to swallow their most difficult proposals and are not interested in coming to the table and resolving this issue."

Photo: The Washington Post