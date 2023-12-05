Nighttime Drone Attack: Air Defenses Destroy 10 Of 17 Shahed Uavs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 5, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 10 out of 17 Russian combat UAVs in various regions across Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On the night of December 5, 2023, the enemy attacked with Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs from two directions – Russia's Kursk region and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, which were launched at civilian facilities in Donetsk region and Kherson region. A total of 17 Shahed-type combat UAVs and six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded," the report says.

Following combat operations, 10 strike UAVs were shot down in different regions across Ukraine.

As reported, on the night of December 5, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned residents of several regions about the threat of enemy combat drones.