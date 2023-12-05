One Killed, Five Injured As Russian Army Fires 490 Shells At Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 4, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 89 times, firing 490 shells.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 89 attacks, firing 490 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, anti-tank guided weapons, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including one air strike. The enemy fired 22 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

Prokudin said that the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods; a cinema, a preschool educational institution, the territory of an enterprise, as well as an animal shelter in Kherson; an enterprise in Beryslav district.

As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and five others were injured, Prokudin stressed.

As reported, in the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 8 missile attacks and 68 air strikes, carried out 87 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and populated areas.