SOCAR President Signs Several Agreements During COP-28 In Dubai (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. President of the
State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan
Najaf held several meetings with heads of foreign companies within
the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP-28 held in Dubai,
Trend reports.
At the meeting between SOCAR President and Global Chair of
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Rich Lesser, it was emphasized that
the companies have successfully implemented joint projects in the
field of climate change control, and emissions assessment, and
considered potential opportunities for cooperation in the field of
energy transition, decarbonization and digitalization.
An agreement was signed at the meeting on the implementation of
a cooperation program between SOCAR and BCG.
During the visit, Rovshan Najaf met with Mohamed Jameel Al
Ramahi, the CEO of Masdar (renewable energy company). They noted
that joint projects will make a significant contribution to the
reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the development of
renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, and discussed issues of
expanding cooperation.
In the course of the meeting with Global Deputy Vice Chair -
Sustainability at Ernst & Young Amy Brachio, the sides exchanged
views on potential opportunities for cooperation in the field of
renewable energy, digitalization, as well as other issues of mutual
interest.
At the same time, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed
between SOCAR and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
The agreement provides for further expansion of joint activities
of SOCAR and ADNOC in the field of environmental protection, as
well as issues of cooperation in the field of 'blue' hydrogen,
geothermal energy, and carbon emissions management.
An agreement on strategic cooperation between SOCAR and Sirius
International Holding (UAE investment company) was also signed
within COP-28.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107536387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.