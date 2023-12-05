(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA)

- 1959 -- The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed decrees-into-law regarding the Kuwaiti citizenship, passports, and on foreigners' residency.

1963 -- The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law on statistics and census. Accordingly, the Central Statistical Department was set up.

1997 -- Kuwait was elected member in the general congress of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), held in Vienna.

2000 -- Security personnel found large caches of explosives, mines, shells, ammunition, rockets and hand grenades in Al-Agila.

2007 -- Yousef Al-Alayyan, a co-founder of the Kuwaiti Journalists Association and an eminent Kuwaiti journalist, passed away age 75.

2010 -- The Kuwaiti football team was crowned the GCC tournament champion for the 10th time, beating Saudi Arabia 1-0. The event was held in Yemen.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked a loan accord with China, worth KD 10 million, to fund a vocational training center.

2017 -- The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated the 38th session of the GCC Supreme Council, addressing the keynote speech.

2017 -- Secretary of the National Assembly Allam Al-Kandari won the Arab Parliamentary Union's parliamentary excellency award.

2019 -- Kuwaiti Army announced that the Artillery Commander Brigadier General Khaled Al-Sha'ala was awarded the US military's Order of Saint Barbara medal, becoming the first military officer to earn such honor in the Middle East.

2020 -- Polling stations opened for the 16th Legislative term of the National Assembly their doors for voters to choose representatives from 326 candidates in five constituencies. The elections were held under strict COVID-19 countermeasures.

2022 -- The Kuwait National Seismic Network (KNSN) said a three-magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern Al-Manaqeesh area. (end) gta