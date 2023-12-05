Karak House Fire Claims 3 Lives, Injures 7

Karak, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- A house fire broke out in a house in the Southern Mazar district in Karak Governorate on Tuesday morning, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving seven individuals injured.A security source said that the deaths were a man in his sixties, his daughter, and his young granddaughter.

