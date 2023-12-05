Experience Elevated Student Living At The Cottages Of Fort Collins

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 4, 2023 4:01 am - The Cottages of Fort Collins is redefining the student living experience for those attending Colorado State University.

Fort Collins, Colorado : The Cottages of Fort Collins is redefining the student living experience for those attending Colorado State University. Located just minutes from the campus, this high-quality student housing community combines the comfort of cottage-style residences with the vibrancy of a neighborhood setting.

Residents of The Cottages enjoy spacious, elegantly designed 4 and 5-bedroom cottages and townhomes, each featuring private bedrooms and bathrooms. The optional furniture package, in-unit laundry, high 9-ft ceilings with available balconies, front and back door entrances, and a state-of-the-art security system ensure comfort and convenience.

The Cottages of Fort Collins is more than just student apartments near Colorado State University; it's a lifestyle. The community has a resort-style pool with spas, ideal for relaxing and socializing. The beach volleyball courts, outdoor grilling stations, fire pits, and hammock lounge provide endless entertainment and leisure choices, while the dog park and pet washing station are popular among pet owners.

For fitness and wellness enthusiasts, a 24-hour fitness center, steam room, and sauna are available. The community also offers study spaces, a business center, and a gaming lounge for a balanced lifestyle. A private shuttle bus ensures easy access to the CSU campus.

For more information about The Cottages of Fort Collins and to schedule a tour, please visit their website or call (704) 946-6403.

About The Cottages of Fort Collins: The Cottages of Fort Collins is a unique student housing solution, offering a neighborhood-like environment with all the amenities and comforts needed for a fulfilling college experience. Tailored for Colorado State University students, The Cottages prioritize convenience, lifestyle, and community, making it an exceptional choice for student living.

Company: The Cottages of Fort Collins

Address: 1200 Gold Drive

City: Fort Collins

State: Colorado

Zip code: 80524

Telephone number: (970) 698-7000



