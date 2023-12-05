A Market Study On On-Orbit Satellite Servicing (2023-2030)

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 4, 2023 5:31 am - The on-orbit satellite servicing market is estimated to be USD 2.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The report "On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market by Service (Active Debris Removal (ADR) and Orbit Adjustment, Robotic Servicing, Refueling, Assembly), End User (Military & Government, Commercial), Orbit, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" The On-orbit satellite servicing market is estimated to be USD 2.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Increasing aging satellite constellations, need for satellite refuelling are driving the growth of the on-orbit satellite servicing market.

Key Market Players:

Major players operating in the On-orbit satellite servicing market include Maxar Technologies (US), Astroscale Holdings Inc. (Japan), SpaceLogistics LLC (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands), and Thales Alenia Space (France) among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Download PDF Brochure @



Based on Service, the Active Debris Removal (ADR) and Orbit Adjustment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Active debris removal (ADR) technologies can be used to capture and remove space debris from orbit, either by deorbiting it back to Earth or by moving it to a graveyard orbit where it will not pose a risk to another spacecraft. There are several different approaches to ADR, including using robotic arms, nets, tethers, and harpoons to capture and remove debris.

The benefits of active debris removal include reducing the risk of collisions between spacecraft and debris, reducing the amount of space debris in orbit, and improving the overall safety and sustainability of space operations. However, ADR is a complex and challenging undertaking, requiring advanced technologies and significant resources. It also raises legal and ethical questions, such as who is responsible for cleaning up space debris and how to prevent the creation of new debris in the future.

Based on Orbit, the Geostationary Orbit (GEO) segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

On-orbit servicing allows for repairs and maintenance to be performed on satellites in the GEO, which can help address unexpected failures or problems. This can provide greater flexibility and resilience to the satellite operator's network. On-orbit servicing can contribute to the long-term sustainability of space operations by reducing the amount of space debris that is generated from the launch and disposal of new satellites.

Based on region, the North America segment is lead the market during the forecast period.

The North America region is expected to lead the On-orbit satellite servicing market in 2023. Canada is an emerging market, with companies such as MDA Space Ltd. and Canadensis Aerospace developing advanced robotic servicing technologies. In November 2020, MDA was awarded a contract by the Canadian Space Agency to develop a robotic servicing vehicle for the International Space Station (ISS).

Furthermore, the increasing use of small satellites and constellations in North America is expected to drive the demand for on-orbit satellite servicing, as these satellites require more frequent maintenance and upgrades to ensure optimal performance.

Overall, the on-orbit satellite servicing market in North America is expected to continue to grow as the demand for satellite communication and data services increases and as new technologies make it easier and more cost-effective to service satellites in orbit.

Ask for Sample Report @



About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: ...