Infosectrain To Host A Free Webinar Titled 'Implementing Azure Firewall'

What

"Implementing Azure Firewall" is an upcoming event hosted by InfosecTrain, featuring expert speaker Vikas, with over 17 years of experience in Microsoft Technologies. This event provides a comprehensive exploration of Azure Firewall, a vital component in the Microsoft Azure ecosystem. Participants can expect an in-depth overview of Azure Firewall, insights into Azure Route System Route versus User-Defined Routes, and a live demonstration on the practical aspects of configuring Azure Firewall. Vikas, as a subject matter expert, will share invaluable insights, making this event a must-attend for professionals and enthusiasts looking to enhance their understanding and skills in effectively implementing Azure Firewall within the dynamic Microsoft Azure environment. The event not only promises to deliver practical knowledge but also offers participants the opportunity to earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits, access recorded sessions for future reference, receive post-training support, and avail themselves of free career guidance and mentorship.

When

8th January 2024

7:00 PM to 8:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Participating in the "Implementing Azure Firewall" webinar is a crucial investment for professionals and enthusiasts seeking to deepen their understanding of Microsoft Azure and fortify their cybersecurity skill set. With Vikas, a distinguished expert with over 17 years of experience in Microsoft Technologies, leading the session, attendees will gain unparalleled insights into the intricacies of Azure Firewall implementation. This event offers a comprehensive agenda covering the fundamentals of Azure Firewall, a nuanced exploration of Azure Route System Route versus User-Defined Routes, and a live demonstration showcasing practical configuration techniques. Beyond the wealth of knowledge provided, attendees will have the opportunity to earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits, access recorded sessions for future reference, and receive post-training support. The additional offerings of free career guidance and mentorship further solidify this webinar as an indispensable resource for professionals aiming to excel in the realm of Azure cybersecurity and advance their careers in this dynamic field.

Agenda for the Webinar

Overview of Azure Firewall

Azure Route System Route V/S User Define Routes

Demo - Configuring Azure Firewall



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

