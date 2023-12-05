Renovating Europe: Ceresana Study On The European Market For Windows And Doors

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 4, 2023 8:12 am - The end of cheap money is causing problems for the construction industry. But there are also opposing trends.

Construction projects are being delayed, project developers are giving up. New residential construction is especially affected. However, the latest, already fifth edition of the Ceresana Report on the European market for windows and doors shows that while rising energy prices are making building materials more expensive, the desire for better insulation is growing. In various countries, commercial construction and public building construction are also holding up comparatively well. Ceresana's market researchers expect demand for windows and doors used in buildings to decline slightly by around 2 percent overall in Europe in 2023. From 2025 onwards, they expect a noticeable recovery in this sector of the construction industry.

New prospects for old buildings

In Europe, the renovation of existing buildings is developing more dynamically than new construction. Energy efficiency is of particular concern: Buildings still account for around 40% of total European energy consumption, mainly for heating, hot water and air conditioning. A mandatory renovation of buildings approved in outline by the EU Parliament is controversial, and the EU member states have not yet agreed on the details of its implementation. However, the European Union wants to provide more than 72 billion euros to ensure that around 35 million private and public buildings are renovated by 2030. The EU's "Green Deal" is expected to benefit not only manufacturers of insulating materials, but also suppliers of building components. Up to now, old, uninsulated windows and doors are often still wasteful thermal bridges - the cost of renovation pays for itself after only a short time.

Plastic frames save heating oil

Compared to window frames made of aluminum or wood, products made of PVC or other plastics are very durable, robust and easy to clean. In Europe, plastic windows continue to gain market share. The new industry analysis by Ceresana records the number of window frames in millions of units with its data on demand, production as well as import and export. It differentiates not only by material, but also by application: new construction and renovation, residential and commercial construction. The information on the door market combines door leaf, door frame and door sill into one door unit. This includes interior and exterior doors for buildings, but excludes garage doors, garden gates and other doors.

The latest Ceresana market study“Windows and Doors – Europe”:

Chapter 1 analyzes the entire European market for windows and doors: production and demand, detailed for the different materials, i.e. wood, plastic, metal and material combinations, such as wood-aluminum. Further, consumption is divided into the segments: new construction and renovation as well as residential and commercial construction. Revenues generated from windows and doors are stated in EUR and USD. In Chapter 2, the market in 21 individual European countries is examined separately for windows and doors: production and demand broken down by materials, revenues in EUR and USD, data on imports and exports. Additionally, demand for all 21 national markets is divided into the construction segments new construction and renovation, as well as residential and commercial construction. These segments are further split into separate figures for windows and doors. The quantities are given in million units. Chapter 3 is a useful directory with company profiles of the most important producers of windows and doors, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenue, profit, product range, production sites, short profile as well as product types and application areas. Detailed profiles are provided by 60 windows and doors manufacturers.



About Ceresana

As one of the world's leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. Special focus areas are bio-economy and automotive / mobility. Since 2002, companies have benefited from high-quality industry analyses and forecasts. Over 250 market studies provide more than 10,000 clients around the world with the knowledge base for sustainable success.