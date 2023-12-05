Heliteerth Launches All-Inclusive Package To Explore The Scenic Splendor Of Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 4, 2023 11:46 am - Experience the breathtaking beauty of Uttarakhand with Heliteerth's all-inclusive package. Explore the majestic mountains, serene lakes, and lush forests of this scenic destination.

Heliteerth, a premier provider of helicopter-based travel experiences, proudly announces the launch of an all-inclusive package that invites travelers to embark on an enchanting journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Uttarakhand. This exclusive package encompasses visits to the spiritual havens of Haridwar and Rishikesh, the picturesque hill stations of Mussoorie and Nainital, and the wildlife haven of Corbett National Park.

The package is designed to offer travelers an immersive and hassle-free experience, allowing them to discover the diverse beauty of Uttarakhand seamlessly. As part of this comprehensive itinerary, travelers will have the opportunity to explore each destination's unique cultural, spiritual, and natural wonders.

"We are thrilled to introduce this meticulously curated package that showcases the incredible diversity and natural splendor of Uttarakhand," said the spokesperson of Heliteerth. "With our helicopter-based travel solutions, we aim to provide travelers with an unforgettable journey that combines convenience, comfort, and an unparalleled view of Uttarakhand's stunning landscapes."

The Highlights of the All-Inclusive Package Include:

Haridwar and Rishikesh: Experience the spiritual essence of these sacred cities nestled along the banks of the Ganges River. Witness the vibrant Ganga Aarti, explore ancient temples, and partake in yoga and meditation sessions to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul.

Mussoorie: Discover the charm of the "Queen of Hills," Mussoorie. Immerse yourself in the lush greenery, and panoramic views of the Himalayas, and visit iconic landmarks such as Kempty Falls and Gun Hill.

Nainital: Explore the serene beauty of the Lake District, Nainital. Enjoy boat rides on the tranquil lakes, visit Naina Devi Temple, and revel in the panoramic views from Snow View Point and Tiffin Top.

Corbett National Park: Delve into the wilderness of India's oldest national park. Embark on thrilling safaris to spot tigers, elephants, and diverse wildlife amid the verdant landscapes of Corbett.

The package offers travelers the convenience of helicopter transfers between these destinations, providing an extraordinary aerial perspective of Uttarakhand's scenic vistas. Heliteerth ensures safety, comfort, and a seamless travel experience throughout the journey.



Booking Information

The all-inclusive package to explore Uttarakhand is now available for booking on the Heliteerth website (Heliteerth). Travelers can customize their itinerary and select accommodation options based on their preferences.



About Heliteerth

Heliteerth is a leading provider of helicopter-based travel experiences, dedicated to offering convenient and luxurious aerial travel solutions. Committed to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Heliteerth strives to redefine travel by providing unique and memorable experiences.