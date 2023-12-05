(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 4, 2023 3:25 pm - "Queen of Tarts" by L. J. Greatrex is published

ISBN #979-8865169383

A memorable story about a woman determined to better her life in whatever way she can“Queen of Tarts” by L. J. Greatrex is published



About the Book:

From humble beginnings, Jess Turner transformed her life. Not in the traditional way, but by fighting to secure a future more in keeping with her aim of marrying into wealth.

Quickly realising her first goal to secure a drudge free future was unattainable, Jess moved toward her horizon using every ounce of guile and tenacity she possessed. Obstacles forced a decision in another direction, one where her friend, ally and business partner Julia, played an invaluable roll.

Their prestigious brothel a triumph, the pair forged ahead to a lucrative and sometimes shocking future.



About the Author:

L. J. Greatrex was born one of three siblings in a small village in the Midlands, having only moved around the same village three times with just a small break when living in West Kirby on the Wirral. L. J.'s career began with General Electric and progressed through to the financial sector of the steel Industry, spending the most recent years with a classic car parts company and today as their Financial Health Consultant.

Thus far, she has published 19 other books including nine books in the“Hackers” thriller series, five charming children's stories about the natural world, and four further novels including“A Penny's Eye View,”“Fledgling,”“Careless Summer”,“Red Sky” and“Behind the Eyes.”



Excerpt from "Queen of Tarts":

"The club was alive. Dancing, singing to a four-piece band, drinking Daniels over ice, the party started. Many admirers, some wealthy, some not so, flirted and cajoled the drunker the girls got.

How, Jess thought, is this possible? Back then, it was difficult to draw attention of even the gawkiest adolescent.

Catching a glimpse of herself in a floor to ceiling mirror, the answer was obvious. The stunning-looking woman that stared back, long red hair, tight-fitting burgundy gown, diamond jewellery most women would die for, she was the optimum of desirability.

Trying to fight back the thought of Mark, should she have found him after her financial transformation, who knows. Maybe, just maybe, they would be dancing together tonight.

The night to remember promised by Julia had been a resounding success. The offers of a lift home were stunted by, 'I have my own chauffeur, but thanks anyway.' Jess made her way home as Julia accepted a lift from a friend."



