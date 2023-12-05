THINKWARE Announces Christmas And Holiday Deals

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 4, 2023 7:16 pm - Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams will be on sale for the holidays

United States, December 4th, 2023 – World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE officially launches its holiday sales season featuring deep discounts on select popular dash cams. This special offer is available from December 4th to December 17th.

A wide selection of dash cams and accessories will be offered at reduced prices on THINKWARE's official website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other online and specialty retailers as we approach the holiday season.

The latest releases from THINKWARE will also be on sale, including the following models:

?U1000 (23% OFF): Widely known as the highest-quality dash cam currently on the market, the U1000 records in 4K Ultra HD at 30fps (60fps if quality is reduced), capturing every detail of every journey or incident that your vehicle is involved in. With a 150° wide angle lens, your blind spots are minimal. Equipped with Super Night Vision, wide dynamic range, and automatic exposure compensation, the U1000 has much to offer. On Sale: 2CH $429.99 -> $329.99 (1CH $329.99 -> $279.99)

?Q1000 (29% OFF): Featuring ultra-clear 2K 1440P QHD or FHD video quality for seamless dash cam footage in all road conditions, continuous recording in one-minute segments, and Super Night Vision 3.0 for enhanced night-time recording. On Sale: $349.99 -> $249.99

Battery Bundle Packages

For the holidays, get road-worthy bundle deals on THINKWARE's high-performance iVolt Mini External Battery and new iVolt Xtra External Battery to make your THINKWARE dash cam's Parking mode last even longer.

Bundles include:

?U3000 2CH + iVolt Xtra: On Sale $799.99 (15% OFF)

?U1000 2CH + iVolt Mini: On Sale $679.99 (20% OFF)

?Q1000 2CH + iVolt Mini: On Sale $599.99 (25% OFF)

Other dash cam models available for this limited holiday season promotion include the F790, F200 PRO, X1000, X700, X800, and F70. THINKWARE accessories, such as the iVolt Xtra External Battery and Radar Module are also on sale.

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM is the global leading brand for dash cams. Originating in Korea in 1997, THINKWARE DASH CAM has consistently driven innovation and progress in the realm of smart vehicle technology. Through an unwavering commitment to research and development, THINKWARE has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

Pioneering the industry with cutting-edge image processing capabilities and intuitive interface, THINKWARE debuted in the North American market in 2013. In a further testament to its global vision, THINKWARE has unveiled ambitious plans to further broaden its horizons by exporting its dash cam lines to 17 other countries, encompassing prominent regions such as the US, Canada, UK, and Japan.

Renowned for crafting top-tier car cameras, THINKWARE is committed to safety and dependability for all drivers on the road. With a vast global user base exceeding 7 million registered users, our mission is to provide drivers with an additional pair of vigilant eyes, instilling peace of mind during unforeseen accidents.

THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class dash cam lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. At CES 2017, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received numerous other awards such as the IF, IDEA, and RED Dot Design Award.