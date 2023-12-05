US Must Do More To Counter Houthi Attacks On Ships

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Houthis have attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea and also attacked a US warship, the USS Carney. According to the Houthis, they fired missiles and launched kamikaze drones.

The Houthis, the rebel group holding substantial territory bordering the Red Sea near the straits of Bab al-Mandab, are fully supported by Iran, which supplies them with weapons. The missiles and drones aimed at commercial and military targets are, therefore, Iranian, and it is Iran that is using the Houthis as its proxy (and always has been).

Houthi rebel-held terrritory is shown in green in this map depicting the Yemeni civil war. The Red Sea is on the left. Map: Wikipedia

What has the US done about these attacks?

The answer is: Very little.

It is true that ships like the Carney, which have sophisticated Aegis air defenses and rapid-fire Phalanx deck guns, have fired on and destroyed Houthi-launched missiles and drones. But that has not deterred Houthi-land or Iran. In fact, now they are firing more missiles and drones, some of them allegedly aimed at Israeli-owned ships in the Red Sea.