Return Of The 'Four Cuts' In Myanmar's Mon State

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the military struggles for control in southeastern Myanmar , joint forces of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the People's Defense Forces (PDFs) are shifting the power balance .

Widespread opposition to the Myanmar Army's hostilities and attempted power grab has resulted in growing military defections and a strengthened armed opposition presence along the country's borders. With the Myanmar junta quickly losing ground and momentum, the attacks continue to increase .

As a result, the junta is becoming increasingly paranoid and desperate, and with the usual tactics it has employed before; it has responded by retaliating against civilians. In addition to scorched-earth campaigns, extrajudicial killings, and aerial and ground attacks, junta soldiers are using its notorious “four-cuts strategy” in parts of the country that have not been directly targeted in previous military operations, primarily Mon state.



The four-cuts strategy, designed to cut off food sources, funds, information and recruits, was created in Karen state in the 1960s when the Myanmar Army started fighting the Communist Party and the Karen National Union (KNU). It has been deployed repeatedly since in various military operations, including in Rakhine state in 2017.

Now it is being forcefully deployed in Mon state as one of the many tools used to demoralize communities supporting the resistance movement.



In Mon state, the military is also cutting off food and water supplies to people affected by conflict, shelling displacement camps and religious sites, and have targeted displaced people attempting to harvest rice from their villages. It has deliberately destroyed food stocks and medical relief supplies.

Violations documented

The Human Rights Foundation of Monland (HURFOM), founded by exiled pro-democracy students from the 1988 uprisings, recent activists and Mon community leaders and youth, documents the human-rights violations in Mon state, Karen state and Tanintharyi region.

In southeastern Myanmar, from 1995 to 2010 in Yebyu and southern Ye Townships, the State Peace and Development Council (SPDC), which was then led by General Than Shwe, used the four-cuts campaign to eliminate armed insurgents. There, villagers faced systematic surveillance and travel restrictions.