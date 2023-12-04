Massive Child Casualties In Gaza: UNICEF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Spokesperson for the United Nation's Children's Fund (UNICEF) James Elder said "This is the worst bombardment of the war right now in south Gaza. I am seeing massive child casualties."

"We have a final warning to save children; and our collective conscience," said the Spokesperson for UNICEF James Elder.



Two Palestinians martyred, others injured in Israeli Army raid of Qalqilya LIVE UPDATES: Nowhere safe in Gaza as Israel's war continues to escalate

Read Also

The UN official had previously said there is panic among people, and they do not know where to go and are almost in a state of astonishment, describing the state of despair that dominates Palestinian families and children in a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli entity has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of 15,523, the wounding of 41,316 others. The war has also left massive destruction to the infrastructure, according to official Palestinian and UN sources.