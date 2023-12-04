Turkish President Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Monday evening in Doha on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar Dr. Mustafa Goksu.