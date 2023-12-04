First Batch Of Wounded Palestinians From Gaza Arrive In Qatar For Treatment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, announced today that the first group of Palestinians from Gaza who need treatment has arrived in the country on board a medical evacuation plane belonging to the Amiri Air Force.

Yesterday, December 3, the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued a directive to treat 1,500 wounded Palestinians, in addition to sponsorsing 3,000 orphans from the Gaza Strip.

In coordination with Egypt, Qatar will be in charge of the evacuation and the transfer of the wounded, along with their companions, to designated Qatari hospitals.

"We thank our brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt, especially the Ministry of Health and the Egyptian Red Crescent, for their cooperation and facilitation in the transportation process," Al Khater posted on X.

According to Gaza health ministy, the death toll in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied West Bank as of today is 15,899 with at least 42,000 wounded.