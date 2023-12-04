Temporary Road Closure On Corniche, Ras Abu Aboud

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior in Qatar (MoI) has announced a temporary closure of Ras Abu Aboud road and the Corniche road to traffic on Tuesday, December 5.

On the Ras Abu Aboud Expressway, traffic will be diverted and closed on the Seventh Ring Road (G Ring Road) for those coming from Al Wakra towards the Hamad International Airport Bridge.

Travelers heading to the airport should use the Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor.

Corniche road will be closed from the East intersection (Ras Abu Aboud) signals towards the Sheraton.

Travelers heading to Doha Port should use the road leading to Rafah signals (formerly Sanaa) and then take alternative routes to reach the port.

For those traveling north, alternative routes are available to reach areas north of Doha.