Amir, Turkish President Co-Chair 9Th Session Of Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan co-chaired the meeting of the 9th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee at Lusail Palace on Monday.

At the outset of the meeting, HH the Amir welcomed HE the President of the Republic of Turkiye, and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in Qatar and for the strategic relations between the two countries to further grow and develop in various fields to meet the aspiration of the two fraternal peoples. HH the Amir praised the level of the Qatari-Turkish cooperation in vital fields, particularly in the investment sectors, trade exchange, tourism, and culture.

In turn, HE the President of the Republic of Turkiye thanked HH the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, looking forward for the discussions with HH the Amir to contribute to strengthening and developing strategic cooperation between Qatar and Turkiye. His Excellency hoped that the discussions would push the strategic relations between the two countries to broader horizons.

During the session, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields were discussed, in addition to discussing key regional and international issues and developments, especially the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Social Development and Family HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

On the Turkish side, it was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources HE Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Treasury and Finance HE Mehmet Simsek, Minister of National Defense HE Yasar Guler, Minister of Industry and Technology HE Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Trade HE Omer Bolat, Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party HE Omer Celik, and a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and senior officials.

Prior to the meeting, HH the Amir and HE the President held a bilateral meeting during which they exchanged opinions and viewpoints on a number of issues of common concern.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HE the President of the Republic of Turkiye and the accompanying delegation.

HE the President of the Republic of Turkiye was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the Lusail Palace.