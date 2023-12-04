Amir, Dutch PM Discuss Bilateral Relations And Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Mark Rutte bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.
This came during a phone call His Highness received today from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
HH the Amir discussed with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands a number of regional and international developments of mutual concern, especially those related to the developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.
In this regard, HE the Prime Minister thanked HH the Amir for his efforts as well as the State of Qatar's mediation endeavors to release the hostages.
MENAFN04122023000063011010ID1107535960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.