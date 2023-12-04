Amir Asserts Qatari-Turkish Meeting An Opportunity For Enhancing Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that the meeting of the 9th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee was an opportunity to evaluate strategic relations between the two countries and strengthen them with more qualitative bilateral partnerships.



His Highness said in a post on X that together with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, His Highness co-chaired the meeting of the 9th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, considering it an opportunity to evaluate the level of bilateral strategic relations and enhance them with more qualitative bilateral partnerships that would increase trade and economic integration between the two countries and achieving their mutual interests.