Diagnostic Stock News - Biomark (CSE: BUX) Announces Recent New Patent Granted In Canada To Support Its Liquid Biopsy Based Legacy Assay

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company") a clinical and diagnostic laboratory developing a liquid biopsy molecular diagnostic tests with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers, is pleased to announce today that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has granted patent N° 2.906.236, on October 31, 2023. This patent entitled "Detection and Quantification of Acetylamantadine in Urine Sample" belongs to our legacy assay and its claims cover BioMark's response to treatment assay.

Rashid Ahmed, President and CEO, says, "Granting of this patent expands and strengthens our metabolite measurement capabilities by offering options to cost-effectively and reliably quantify the substrate of interest (acetyl amantadine) in a biological sample for our legacy SSAT1 urine-based assay using Raman spectroscopy. The patent has also been issued in the United States and China. The current application for our legacy SSAT1 assay includes measuring response to treatment and monitoring for recurrence, especially for hard-to-detect and treat cancers. The company is currently conducting 2 prospective clinical studies that include measuring response to treatment following treatment for glioblastoma and assessing response to treatment following immunotherapy for patients with advanced-stage lung cancer. Results are anticipated early in 2024. Once the assay is approved by regulators, this technology can be used as a point-of-care tool in economically and resource-challenged environments on a global basis."

He further adds, "BioMark's portfolio of patents are testament to the robustness of its scientific and technology team that has over the years channeled targeted resources to ensure that we lead in the development of robust metabolites that can revolutionize early detection and diagnosis of lung cancer and other hard to detect cancers. More positive patent news is anticipated shortly following our recent breakthrough discoveries. We remain optimistic that adding critical patents would enhance the commercial value of BioMark's technology platform."

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is an oncology-focused company with advanced near-to-market liquid biopsy diagnostic technologies. BioMark's cancer diagnostics technology platform leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improve cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company's current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has a plan to expand into other hard-to-detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian, and pancreatic.

