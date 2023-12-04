Co. Acquires Copper Project As Copper Soars

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Michael Ballanger of GGM Advisory Inc. takes a look at Norseman Silver Inc., which presently acquired a new copper project in Chile.

Norseman Silver Inc. (NOC:TSX.V; NOCSF:OTCQB) is called to open at CA$0.13 bid with 154,000 shares wanted and only 5,000 on offer.

The graphic shown below is the market-by-price data showing the bids and offers up to CA$0.50.

There are less than 150,000 shares offered up to CA$0.20, and if that gets taken out, NOC/NOCSF is going to fly. The Caballos property will be highlighted in the weekend missive going out across 80,000 Bloomberg terminals through Streetwise Reports.

It is a spectacular project and fits beautifully with my "Electrification Trilogy" approach to those metals required for the clean energy movement to find success.

All one needs to do is listen to billionaire Robert Friedland speak on the topic, and you will be thoroughly convinced that copper is where one wants to be in 2024 and beyond.