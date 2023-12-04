Microsoft Booth At Expo 2023 Doha Showcases AI Innovations In Sustainability Technologies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Microsoft inaugurated its booth at the Expo 2023 Doha yesterday where the company is showcasing the latest data and AI innovations proven essential for organisations to reduce their environmental footprint, build climate resilience, protect nature and ultimately shape a more economically and environmentally sustainable future for all.

The inauguration was officiated by Mohamed Ali Al Khoori, Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha, in the presence of Harold“Lee” Brayman, Commercial Officer and Srinivasa Murthy, Commercial Specialist representing the Foreign Commercial Service, American Embassy Doha, and representatives from local media, and was followed by a tour.

According to Mohammed Ali Al Khoori, Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha,“The agricultural and horticultural sectors are currently experiencing tremendous technological transformation, and technology plays a crucial role in establishing sustainable systems that will assist us in addressing the most pressing environmental challenges. We are proud to collaborate with the world's leading technical company to introduce the world to technology-powered agriculture.”

Speaking at the event, Lana Khalaf, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar, emphasised Microsoft's commitment to advancing climate change initiatives in line with Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, stressing the need for a balance between economic growth, social development, and environmental preservation. She underscored Microsoft's efforts to continue to innovate with organisations in Qatar, offering learnings, resources, and technology – including the power of data and AI – to help them make data-driven decisions to set and achieve their own climate goals, while also driving business growth and innovation.

Microsoft booth at Expo 2023 Doha features an impressive lineup of solutions such as Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, the Emissions Impact Dashboards for Azure and M365, and Microsoft Sustainability Manager, in addition to a range of solutions by Microsoft partners including QMIC, Siemens, Techvista, Alight, Click2cloud, Bravent, TCS, and Accenture/Agerpoint.

From renewable energy and vertical farming to carbon capture and climate monitoring, each of these solutions have been designed to help organisations cut energy and water consumption, reduce physical footprints and design sustainable products themselves.

The solutions also demonstrate the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in unlocking tremendous opportunities for sustainability.

Discover Microsoft's latest sustainability innovations at the Innovation Centre at Expo 2023 Doha; the event runs until March 28, 2024.

Microsoft aims to reduce its own environmental footprint by being carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste by 2030, and to remove all the carbon emitted since its founding by 2050, including its datacenter operations worldwide. The company invests in renewable energy sources to power its datacenters worldwide, which makes Microsoft Cloud service up to 93% more energy efficient and up to 98% more carbon efficient than traditional enterprise DCs.