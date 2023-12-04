23Rd Olive Festival Generates JD2.8 Million In Sales, Purchases Over 174 Tonnes Of Olives

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The 23rd Olive Festival recorded sales of JD2.8 million, with over 174 tonnes of olives purchased, Director General of the National Centre for Agricultural Research (NARC) Nizar Haddad said on Sunday.



The 10-day festival was organised by the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Haddad revealed that the festival hosted 890 participants and exhibitors, primarily women who are family breadwinners, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



In solidarity with Palestinians, the NARC suspended art and cultural activities, Haddad said, noting that the festival featured projects from the Agricultural Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubator, special pavilions for development partners, and the collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and multiple local and international entities.



These efforts were directed towards improving networking opportunities for small farmers, establishing connections with emerging agricultural and innovative companies, accessing financing funds, and exploring options for payment and e-marketing, he said.



In 2022, the festival displayed the products of over 500 participants, welcomed approximately 250,000 visitors, and brought in a total revenue exceeding JD3 million.





