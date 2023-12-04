Princess Basma Highlights Prominent Role Of Jordanian Girl Guides, Boy Scouts Movement In Promoting Volunteerism In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma, president of the Jordanian Association of Girl Guides and Boy Scouts, on Monday underlined the central role of the Jordanian girl guides and boy scouts movement in promoting volunteerism across the Kingdom, particularly their significant contribution to community service.

Presiding over the General Assembly and Executive Committee meeting, which was attended by Minister of Youth Mohammad Al Nabulsi, Princess Basma praised the Jordanian girl guides and boy scouts movement that institutes in promoting humanitarian values, through its ethical principles, which call for boosting appreciation and

respect for diverse opinions, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Princess Basma highlighted the role of the movement in raising awareness on multiple issues and combating bad trends, commending the dedication of the movement's staffs in government schools, private institutions, universities and youth centres for their commitment to elevating the movement and instilling humane and noble values in its members.

HRH called for advancing cooperation between various national institutions with the aim of supporting Jordanian girl scouts and boy guides movement, increasing its membership and strengthening the association's role in serving the national movement and its members.

In response, Nabulsi expressed the ministry's commitment to cooperate with the association towards supporting the Jordanian girl scouts and boy guides movement, and boost the partnership between the association and the higher committee for voluntary work in the service of scouting and guiding activities.

Mazen Al Hamoud, the association's secretary general, highlighted the achievements as outlined in the 2019-2023 National Strategy for the Scouts and Guides Movement, including awareness raising activities, training and volunteering by members, which totalled 22,110 working hours with 3,250 volunteers, in addition to 2,914 service and awareness activities, as well as the establishment of national policies in line with global requirements.



