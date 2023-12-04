Techmediabreaks - Senestech Inc.'S (NASDAQ: SNES) Contrapest(R) Products Registered For Use In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announced that its ContraPest(R) products have been registered for sale and immediate use in Puerto Rico. The first and only EPA-registered rat contraceptive impacting both male and female rats, ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management.“Puerto Rico, as an island nation, is ideally positioned to benefit from ContraPest's unique fertility control features. Similar to many other islands, rats in Puerto Rico have posed a huge problem for society, whether it be food contamination or destruction, infrastructure damage or public health risks,” said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech president and CEO.“The grain industry, in particular, has been hit hard by rat infestations, endangering food security for the island. We are currently finalizing plans with a large agricultural firm to be our lead customer in the country.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. It invented ContraPest(R), the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve(TM), an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, visit

