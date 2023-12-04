Biomednewsbreaks ROTH MKM And Sustain Socal To Co-Host Upcoming PCE6 Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ROTH MKM

Sustain Southern California

(“Sustain SoCal”) today announced plans to jointly host the

6th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event

(“PCE6”), which will take place in a virtual format on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, and Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. This year's conference will feature Company Quick Pitches and 1-on-1 / small group ZOOM meetings, providing investors the opportunity to meet with early-stage sustainability companies in cutting-edge domains, including solar/storage, hydrogen, e-mobility, smart city, circular economy, water and agtech.

“The outlook within the sustainability sector remains mixed. The recent passing of the IRA, the IIJA, as well as a series of state laws have benefitted private companies within the sustainability sector. VCs have also enjoyed new fund creation and the deployment of significant private capital. While these factors contribute to a positive outlook, the rapid increase of both inflation and cost of capital have significantly deteriorated public company valuations and have extended this chilling effect in the private company space,” said

Jesse Pichel , managing director, co-head sustainability investment banking at ROTH MKM.“Despite the short-term market struggles, we take a long-term approach. We believe the carrot and stick regulations promoting sustainable companies will help mitigate inflationary risks, and the world's demand for sustainability will continue to gain traction. As such, we continue to support the growth of private companies and have curated a robust group of entities within the sustainability industry for this event.”

About ROTH MKM, LLC

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH MKM, visit

