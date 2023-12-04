Investornewsbreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Announces Strategic Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) , a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and services, today announced significant changes to its executive leadership team, marking a strategic shift to propel the company's business and target shareholder value. According to the announcement, HUB's board unanimously appointed Noah Hershcoviz as the new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Currently serving as HUB's chief strategy officer and a member of its board of directors, Hershcoviz's deep understanding of the company's vision and his strategic acumen position him as an exceptional candidate to lead HUB Security into its next growth phase.“Many of our general public and institutional investors are well familiar with my work at HUB. I believe HUB is undervalued and can reach new heights in its business performance,” Noah said of his appointment.“I took this position to work hard on restoring investor confidence and building a formidable business, which I am confident can be achieved. I have a clear execution plan and will communicate regularly with our shareholders, bringing a new level of transparency.”

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security (“HUB Security”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cybersecurity solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

