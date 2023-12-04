Investornewsbreaks - Cool Amps Corp.'S CEO And Director Help Show That The Path To A Climate-Friendlier Future 'Goes Through Chapel Street'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ed their company's“laminar flow extraction module” prototype.“Retired Air Force colonel and eco-entrepreneur Lonnie Garris III returned to his home city Thursday evening to help show that the path to a climate-friendlier future - and a less carbon-intensive means of recycling lithium-ion batteries - goes through Chapel Street,” the article reads.“Garris is the founder and CEO of a battery recycling startup called Cool Amps ... He joined over 100 local and state officials and fellow environmental businesspeople for the grand opening of ClimateHaven . That's the climate-tech 'incubator' based out of a 10,000 square-foot office space on the third floor of 770 Chapel St. Eight months after incorporating, it's already home to 17 startups working on projects from producing 'stronger, self-healing construction materials from the ocean' to converting carbon dioxide into renewable methanol to decarbonizing industrial water treatment practices.”

Cool Amps' Lonnie Garris III and Nick Anderson, with their company's“laminar flow extraction module” prototype.

About Cool Amps Corp.

Cool Amps seeks to utilize its inherent experience and skill in various lithium battery chemistries to develop applications that benefit society and the environment. Cool Amps technologists are focused on responsibly, reclaiming critical materials from lithium-ion batteries. Cool Amps also seeks to develop a true circular supply chain that increases American competitiveness and enhances national security. For more information about the company, visit .

