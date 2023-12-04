Beltone Holding Advises On Financing Deal For Development Of Giza Zoo, Orman Garden

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Beltone Financial Holding, one of the fastest growing financial institutions in Egypt, has announced that its subsidiary Beltone Investment Banking has successfully completed its role as the sole financial advisor for Hadayieq Zoos & Recreational Facilities Management on its long-term financing of EGP 832m from the National Bank of Egypt and China Development Bank. The financing will be used for the revamp and transformative development of Giza Zoo and Orman Botanical Garden, two historical landmarks in Egypt, in accordance with international standards.

The financing is the largest facility granted for an entertainment project in Egypt. It will enable Hadayieq to redevelop, enhance, renovate, manage, and maintain Giza Zoo and Orman Botanical Garden, which have been neglected for decades. The project aims to restore the glory and beauty of these attractions, and to provide a better environment for the animals and plants, as well as a more enjoyable experience for the visitors.

Beltone Investment Banking acted as the sole financial advisor for the financing of the project. Beltone Investment Banking played a pivotal role in planning, structuring, and arranging the financing on behalf of Hadayieq, leveraging its expertise and experience in the financial sector. Beltone Investment Banking also recognized the profound historical and cultural importance of Giza Zoo and Orman Botanical Garden, and their potential to become world-class destinations for tourism and education.