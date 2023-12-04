President Al-Sisi Opens EDEX 2023, Launches Egyptian Frigate 'Al-Jabbar'

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Monday opened the third international exhibition of defence and military industries“Egypt Defence Expo” (EDEX 2023), at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre, which will run from 4 to 7 December.

Al-Sisi also inaugurated the Egyptian frigate“Al-Jabbar” via video conference, on the sidelines of the exhibition.

He inspected the exhibition pavilions, which showcased a variety of technical and tactical specifications, in line with the different requirements of the Armed Forces.

The EDEX is organized by Egypt every two years based on the vision of the political leadership and the directives of President Al-Sisi to put Egypt on the map of countries organizing arms exhibitions globally.

It is the only exhibition specialized in the military industries sector on the African continent and brings together major local and international companies in the fields of defence and armament across land, sea, and air. It represents an international gathering to exchange visions and experiences, as well as an important opportunity to showcase Egyptian military products to serve as a gateway to regional and international markets.