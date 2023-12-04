QU, QLC Join Hands To Foster Research

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) and Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), marking a significant stride towards co-operation and the utilisation of shared capabilities for the advancement of both institutions. The primary focus will be on fostering joint efforts in research and related fields.

QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari and QLC director Abdullah Mohamed al-Binali formally signed the agreement, which highlights a committed exchange of expertise encompassing information, publications, periodicals, studies, statistics, and data. QLC's' managing director and vice chairman HE Sheikh Dr Abdulla bin Ali bin Saoud al-Thani was present.

The MoU highlights a collaborative approach to conducting studies, conferences, meetings, training programmes, and research initiatives. The agreement also encompasses other pertinent areas of mutual interest, ensuring a comprehensive scope of co-operation.

This strategic alliance emphasises the pivotal role that ministries, authorities, and public institutions play in assisting the country and society. The overarching goal is to exchange information and expertise, elevating the performance efficiency of both parties in alignment with stringent quality standards, specialized legislation, and applicable regulations within Qatar.

QU remains steadfast in its commitment to bolster and fortify collaboration with the QLC, spanning scientific, technological, research, and administrative fields, a statement added.

