-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lyondellbasell CEO Peter Vanacker Speaks With Bloomberg TV On Global Demand, COP28


12/4/2023 11:00:43 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Bloomberg.

LyondellBasell CEO Peter Vanacker discusses the outlook for global chemicals and plastics demand with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

Click to watch the video.

MENAFN04122023007202015466ID1107535594

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search