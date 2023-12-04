Oil Industry Commitments At COP28 Encouraging, But Specifics On Action Urgently Needed To Align The Sector With The World's Low-Carbon Ambitions

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 4, 2023 /3BL/ - The announcement from representatives of the oil industry at COP28 about their joint intention to decarbonize their oil and gas operations by 2030, including an agreement to end routine venting and flaring of methane, is a“necessary and important step, but more climate action from the sector is needed,” Ceres said in a statement.

At the same time, the fact that we are finally seeing movement to decarbonize by a large group of National Oil Companies (NOCs) is an important sign of progress. These NOCs represent the majority of global oil production and have historically lagged behind many of their publicly traded peers. If these companies follow through on their commitments, and take immediate meaningful actions, to virtually eliminate methane emissions by 2030, that will represent a substantial downpayment on a transition strategy for an industry that has consistently avoided taking meaningful actions to address emissions.

The escalating frequency and severity of weather and climate disasters underscore the urgency of such actions. COP28 comes in the wake of the release of the fifth National Climate Assessment , which found that the U.S. alone has experienced a staggering increase in billion-dollar disasters, costing at least $150 billion annually. With global emissions and temperatures rising, these figures will only continue to increase, negatively impacting economic growth and compounding societal and environmental costs. In addition, the stark reality outlined in the United Nations first global stocktake report is that the world is not on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. The United Nations also released a report highlighting the inadequacy of current corporate climate pledges, further emphasizes the gravity of the situation.

The oil sector announcement also comes as the Biden Administration unveiled new standards to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas operations. The standards are expected to prevent the equivalent of 1.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide. In addition, the Global Methane Hub announced more than $200 million to address and mitigate enteric emissions from the agriculture sector.

