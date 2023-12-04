Israel-Hamas War Day 60: Israeli Forces Widen Ground Offensive In South Gaza UN Renews Call For Ceasefire | 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israeli troops and tanks have pressed their ground campaign against Hamas militants in the south of the Gaza Strip after having largely gained control of the now-devastated north as the war enters Day 60. However, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Israel to avoid further action that would make the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza worse. The United States, along with Qatar and Egypt, which mediated the earlier cease-fire, say they are working on a longer truce. About 900 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes since a truce ended on Friday, according to Gaza health authorities's what's happening in the war: 10 updatesIsrael's army on Monday sent dozens of tanks into southern Gaza as part of expanded, \"aggressive\" action against Hamas and its allies in the besieged territory. Israel has vowed to crush Hamas in retaliation for the militant group's unprecedented October 7 attacks that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw around 240 hostages taken, according to Israeli authorities ambassador to UN slams George Soros for funding Hamas-supporting NGOsAt least 15,000 Palestinians in Gaza have died during the fighting in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli army official said Monday. The Israeli army said it considers more than 5,000 of the Gaza deaths to be Hamas militants President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be put on trial for alleged war crimes just like former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic war: How AI helps Israel army select bombing targets in GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has resumed after a hiatus prompted by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and the war it set off. Netanyahu is on trial for alleged fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in three separate cases involving powerful media moguls and wealthy associates. He denies any wrongdoing Israeli TV channel has aired new footage that appears to show an Israeli woman struggling against her seven captors as she was being taken hostage into Gaza on 7 October strikes Gaza after truce collapse, 136 still held hostage. DetailsThe families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza say they are set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after demanding a sit-down with him rejected on Monday accusations of rape and sexual violence by Palestinian militants during the group's October 7 attacks on Israel, dismissing them as \"unfounded lies\". Israeli police say they have collected evidence of sexual violence by militants who had stormed Israeli communities and army bases, ranging from alleged gang rapes to post-mortem mutilation.A Canadian-Israeli philanthropist has donated $100 million to Israel's Ben-Gurion University as part of an effort to help southern Israel recover from the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.A group of global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela called on governments providing military assistance to Israel amid its war with Hamas in Gaza to rethink their approach Monday. The Elders, which include former UN chief Ban Ki-moon, accused Israel of conducting a \"disproportionate\" response to Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack.

