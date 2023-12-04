Google Doodle Celebrates Vietnam's Đờn Ca Tài Tử Musical Art Form

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle paid tribute to the art form 'Art of Đờn Ca Tài Tử' through a special doodle whose reach spans the region of Vietnam read: Google Doodle celebrates Portuguese singer Antonio Variacoes's 79th Birthday. All you need to knowUNESCO recognised the Vietnamese art form as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 5 in the year 2013. Đờn Ca Tài Tử is a prevalent art form from Vietnam that has been in

practice since late 19th century. This artwork's origin can be traced to ceremonial and Hue Royal Court music.

Also read: Google to tackle deepfakes the right way, says V-P MitraThis form of music is primarily practiced in the Southern region. This musical artwork entails harmonious blend of different instruments. Đờn Ca Tài Tử involves a captivating fusion of various instruments, including zither, stork, lute, concave guitar, song loan, flute, pipa, violin and pliers along with a singer. Typically performed as a group, this musical ensemble uses these instruments together to produce a harmonious and beautiful melody read: Google's set to delete 'Inactive Accounts' tomorrow! Here's how to protect itAn extensive repertoire of nearly 100 traditional songs serves as a base for now composition for lyricists who create new songs while finding inspiration in traditional songs, including ancient and original (Ancestral) songs.

Mastery of the instruments is nurtured by knowledgeable teachers who specialise in ancient songs, while another master teaches chanting and singing. When these individuals join forces, they create enchanting music that glorifies Vietnamese culture read: Google pushes for antitrust action against Microsoft in UK cloud marketĐờn Ca Tài Tử holds a special place in Vietnamese society. It is an integral part of various occasions such as anniversaries, weddings, Tết (Vietnamese New Year), birthdays, and other gatherings. It serves as a unifying force, connecting communities through a shared appreciation for culture, art and music.



