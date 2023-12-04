Cyclone Michaung: All Schools To Be Shut In Odisha On 6 December

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "In view of possible heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm Michaung over the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government has ordered to shut all the schools on 6 December (Wednesday).In an official notification, the office of the collector and district magistrate, Gajapati wrote, \"All the primary, upper primary, high school, and anganwadi centre shall remain closed on 6th December 2023\".

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.