US Assistant Secretary Of State To Travel To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The US Assistant
Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James C.
O'Brien will travel to Azerbaijan on December 6-8, the US State
Department press service says, Trend reports.
According to the information, the Assistant Secretary will meet
in Baku with Azerbaijani officials on strengthening bilateral
relations and supporting the peace between Azerbaijan and
Armenia,
