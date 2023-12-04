-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Assistant Secretary Of State To Travel To Azerbaijan


12/4/2023 10:08:52 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James C. O'Brien will travel to Azerbaijan on December 6-8, the US State Department press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Assistant Secretary will meet in Baku with Azerbaijani officials on strengthening bilateral relations and supporting the peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,

MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107535295

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search