TAIFEX Joins WFE’s “Ring the Bell for Climate” Campaign, Elevates Climate Action Commitment

(MENAFN- Think Alliance Group) On December 5, 2023, the Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) participates in the
'Ring the Bell for Climate' Campaign organized by the World Federation of Exchanges
(WFE). The event runs alongside with the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties
(COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC),
marking the Exchange’s commitment to global climate risk mitigation and the
transition to a low-carbon economy.
The initiative caps off a pivotal year in Taiwan’s climate resilience and carbon emission
reduction efforts. In February 2023, Taiwan enacted the Climate Change Response Act,
codifying the national goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Within the
trading sector, the Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange debuted in Kaohsiung in August
this year to foster cross-border carbon credit trading and establish an effective local
carbon pricing mechanism.
TAIFEX, one of the leading futures exchanges in Asia, consistently expands efforts to
manage climate change risk and promote sustainable finance. In 2022, the Exchange
signed up as a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
(TCFD), integrating the TCFD framework into its climate-related financial disclosure.
Simultaneously, TAIFEX introduced greenhouse gas consulting services to conduct
greenhouse gas inventory in accordance with ISO 14064-1. The Exchange also works
closely with futures market participants to prepare and publish ESG report, jointly
promoting sustainable development transition strategies.
On the ESG front, TAIFEX actively develops new products catering to investors’ needs
for hedging against climate risks and capturing green opportunities. Following the
launch of Asia’s first ESG index futures, FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index Futures,
in June 2020, TAIFEX expands its ESG product suite and services this year by listing
two ESG ETF futures, as well as introducing an integrated ESG information platform
that provides sustainability-related market data. These offerings give investors access
to companies leading in ESG performance and low-carbon transition, supporting
sustainable finance growth in Taiwan.
As a WFE member, TAIFEX dedicates to integrating ESG factors into the futures
market, enhancing market resilience and sustainability. Looking ahead, the Exchange
will continue to actively fulfil its social responsibilities, reduce its carbon footprint, and
promote energy conservation, while supporting Taiwan’s economic, financial and
sustainable development. Through WFE’s ‘Ring the Bell for Climate’ Campaign,
TAIFEX aims to demonstrate its commitment and leadership in addressing one of the
most pressing challenges of our time.
