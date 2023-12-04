Maxima Announces The Release Of Max Pro Hunt With A 1.78 AMOLED Display At 1000 Nits Brightness

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 4, 2023: Maxima, a trailblazer in the world of wearable technology, is proud to announce the much anticipated release of its latest innovation –'Max Pro Hunt' smartwatch. This new launch by Maxima is full of power-packed features that every consumer expects from their most-loved belonging. Now, they have all valid reasons to flaunt a 1.78'' super AMOLED display with 1000 Nits brightness in a premium metallic design.



Max Pro Hunt boasts of better picture quality on 1.78'' Super AMOLED ALWAYS ON display due to its 368x448px crystal clear resolution. On the other hand, Bluetooth Version5.2 & Advanced JL7013A chipset ensures seamless connectivity and uninterrupted communications. Users can stay connected on the go by making and receiving calls directly from their smartwatch. On the other hand, personalized looks with a wide range of cloud-based watch face options accentuate the aesthetics of this watch and allow users to wear them as statement pieces. Moreover, Hunt's magnifying yet sleek look makes it equally compatible for all genders.



Built on a highly advanced Maxima's (An ISO 9001:2015 certified company) own assembly line , state-of-the-art production facility. The smartwatch is loaded with all those essential features which may help smart and diligent Indians simplify and organize their lives.



While shedding light on the brand's competency and value propositions, Mr Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima, said,“Besides delivering value for money, we delight our consumers with unparallel user experience, emphasizing quality, acuity, and affordability. Infused with cutting-edge technologies, advanced features, and enchanting looks, Maxima smartwatches are piquing consumers' interests across the country. Our latest offering, Max Pro Hunt, has all those premium features which differentiate it from contemporary brands and make it a favourite pick for savvy consumers.”



Max Pro Hunt is IP67 Water Resistant with AI Voice Assistance to support Google Assistance and Siri for both Android & iOS user to work smartly. The other cool features are 100+ Sports Mode, Multiple Watch Faces, Active Rotating Crown, Sleep Monitor, SpO2 Monitor, Female health Tracker and a variety of Inbuilt Games. Hunt is powered by Maxima's proprietary app, the Maxima SmartFit App. Renowned for its trustworthiness and stability, this app ensures seamless connectivity with smartwatch, providing users with reliable ecosystem to manage their device.

Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd

User :- Riya Mehta

Email :...

Mobile:- +91-8510814020