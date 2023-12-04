Taiwan Continues To Leverage Cross-Strait Relations, Security And Trade

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)







“If any military conflict were to occur in the Taiwan Strait,” Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roy Chun Lee, said,“The global supply chains would be directly affected and European citizens' daily lives would be influenced.”

“The international community has come to the consensus that peaceful and stable cross-strait relations are in the best interests of all stakeholders. President Tsai Ing-wen.

By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – As the first person from Taiwan to deliver a keynote address at the 22nd Congress on European Security and Defence, on November 29 in Berlin, deputy minister of foreign affairs, Roy Chun Lee, emphasized that cross-strait peace and security is closely linked to the safety of Europe and other parts of the world. He stressed that it is vital that democracies voice their support for any country faced with threats or invasion from an authoritarian regime, reports Taiwan Today.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roy Chun Lee

Taiwan is willing to share its know-how with European partners, adding that the country has long experience with China's diplomatic oppression, military provocations and economic coercion and is glad to share what it has learned about tackling disinformation and digital attacks.

According to the MOFA, Lee also touched on Taiwan's upcoming presidential election. The deputy minister said that China has not been subtle in its attempts to interfere in the democratic process, which are aimed at changing the status quo to fulfill its so-called“One China principle.” Lee added that Taiwan's future is for the people of Taiwan to decide.

Semiconductor prowess

Via a video interview on November 29, 2023, for DealBook Summit, an annual event hosted by The New York Times, focusing on the relationship between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan-US ties and the country's semiconductor prowess, president Tsai Ing-wen, said :



“Taiwan is strengthening its defense capabilities and societal resilience while facing increased threats like grey-zone campaigns, military intimidation, cyber-attacks and information manipulation. The international community has come to the consensus that peaceful and stable cross-strait relations are in the best interests of all stakeholders, Tsai said,citing statements released following bilateral and multilateral engagements such as the Camp David Summit in August and the Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in November.”

“The long-standing friendship and steadfast support from the US, as evidenced by Tsai's meeting with former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and the visit by his predecessor Nancy Pelosi, are deeply appreciated,” Tsai said.“The two sides' collaboration has reached historic heights in recent years, as various undertakings, including those on security, have helped Taiwan meet ongoing challenges.”

Coss-strait peace and stability are indispensable to global security and prosperity, cited president Tsai Ing-wen and reaffirmed that the country is fully confident in the US commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Build supply chain resilience

Taiwan is helping its global partners to build supply chain resilience, moving some chip production to the US which also benefits both sides in terms of human resources and personnel. Taiwan businesses operating overseas are increasing their investment back to the country.

Taiwan and European countries are growing ever stronger and deepen cooperation with countries across Europe, and this is further expected to enhance Taiwan-EU relations.



Taiwan has strong bilateral ties with the US a most important partner and close collaboration. International companies continue to expand their presence in Taiwan.

Alexander Tah-ray Yui (left) as the new Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office representative in the US, and Roy Chun Lee as the new Taipei Representative Office in the EU and Belgium head, Nov. 29. (MOFA)

Leverage deeper cooperation

Taiwan's continued critical capacity in the semiconductor industry and trade are critical to forging closer cooperation with the US. This has also promoted trilateral exchanges among Taiwan, the US, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, prompting opportunities for stronger bilateral ties.

The presidential office on November 29, 2023, announced the appointment of Alexander Tah-ray Yui as the new Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office representative to the US and Roy Chun Lee as the new Taipei Representative Office in the EU and Belgium.

Yui served as a vice foreign minister and as director general of MOFA's department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, during which tenure he promoted trilateral exchanges among Taiwan, the US and countries in Latin America. Yui was also previously posted to El Salvador, Switzerland, Paraguay and the US.

Lee is an expert in international economics and was responsible for supervising diplomatic affairs in North America, Europe and in trade, says the presidential office announcement.

“Lee's expertise will be leveraged to deepen cooperation with countries across Europe and further enhance Taiwan-EU relations,” the presidential office added;“Lee is an expert in international economics and was responsible for supervising diplomatic affairs in North America, Europe and trade.”

The Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD ) World Competitiveness ranked Taiwan at sixth place.

At the 2023 Taiwan Business Alliance Conference held by the ministry of economic affairs in Taipei City, president Tsai Ing-wen, said:



“Taiwan's economy has grown, despite global challenges, citing record-high exports of US$479 billion last year. The country's gross domestic product increased at an average of 3.4 percent per year from 2016 to 2022, which is higher than the global average over the same period.

“The significant GDP outcome is attributable to strong business confidence in Taiwan, as evidenced by the country's US$79.5 billion foreign direct investment from 2016 to this October; and a US$70 billion investment as of this month from local and overseas Taiwanese firms under the 2019-launched Three Major Programs for Investing in Taiwan.

“The government is working on further upgrading Taiwan's infrastructure and strengthening its trade ties, citing the first agreement signed under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade in June as an example. The country is also continuing its alignment with international standards and development of sustainable economy practices, through green energy initiatives and the Pathway to Net-Zero Emissions in 2050 policy.”