National Police Opens More Than 102,300 Criminal Proceedings Over Russian Crimes In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the National Police of Ukraine has opened more than 102,300 criminal proceedings to investigate the crimes committed by Russians and their accomplices in Ukraine.

The National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the National Police investigators have initiated 102,313 inquiries into the crimes committed by service members of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and their accomplices in Ukraine,"

the report says.

In particular, 87,854 cases were opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of laws and customs of war), 9,249 – Article 110 (Encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine), 3,495 – Article 111-1 (Collaborative activities), 235 – Article 111 (High treason), and others.

As reported, as of November 27, the National Police opened more than 100,000 cases related to the crimes committed by Russian servicemen in Ukraine.