Heartland Figure Skating Club Announces Enchanting Annual Production Of Cinderella On Ice

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Independence, Missouri Dec 4, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Heartland Figure Skating Club, a Kansas City-based skating community, is delighted to unveil the cast for its eighth annual holiday production, Cinderella Theater on Ice. This timeless family classic, presented by Theater on Ice Director Jessica Robinson, promises an enchanting blend of traditional fairytale and live athletic performances. The magical matinee will take place on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., at the Cable Dahmer Arena, home of the Kansas City Mavericks.

"We are excited to present our eight Theatre on Ice show. We feel this is a community tradition that skaters and families alike look forward to each year.”- Jessica Robinson, Theater on Ice Director, Heartland Figure Skating Club.

The Cinderella Theatre on Ice adaptation is a captivating mix of classic storytelling and breathtaking figure skating, featuring a diverse cast ranging from preschoolers to seasoned adult skaters. The performance provides a perfect opportunity for families to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, taking place in the early weeks of December. The Cable Dahmer Arena is the exclusive venue in the Kansas City area hosting this Theater on Ice production, offering families a chance to make lasting memories during the festive season.

The heart of the performance lies in the timeless story of Cinderella, a fairytale dating back to ancient Greece and China, enduring centuries of cultural adaptations. It tells the time-honored story of a kind-hearted, mistreated young woman whose fate is transformed by a magical night at the royal ball. Skaters gracefully glide across the ice, bringing the beloved characters to life. With over 60 skaters, this production is one of the Heartland Figure Skating Club's largest performances. Leading the team is Jessica Robinson, Theater on Ice Director who is supported by esteemed coaches Bonnie Lewis, Gabby Horn, and Grant Huang.

The cast for the 2023 Cinderella on Ice includes a talented ensemble from the greater Kansas City area, featuring returning Theater on Ice performers and new faces, each contributing to the magic of the performance. The featured cast includes: Emma Tran as Cinderella, Morgan Hilbrich as Fairy Godmother, Bella West as Lady Tremaine, Felissia Ilgen as Anastasia, Anna Aboudara as Drizella, Annie Hartley as Price Charming, Mackynzie Lawhorn as the King, Jackie Schmidt as the Duke, Kylie Fisher as the Herald, Erin Wiseman as Jacques, Lily Round as Gus, Addie Knox as Suzy, Julia Blankenship as Mary, Vedika Asher as Perla, Kenzie Meyer as Bert, Penelope Mowatt as Mert, Lyndee Spurlock as Luke, Gia Sterrett as Lucifer, Bailey Buse as Bruno, Mia Tran and Lenox Zeller as Lead Bluebirds, Sofia Casillas, Delaney Jorgensen, Gretchen Schill, and Jayden Rangel as Bluebirds, and Chloe Haines, Olivia Wingard, Miryea Bray, Alexis Cox as Royal Guards.

Don't miss the opportunity to attend this spellbinding performance:

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Venue: Cable Dahmer Arena - 19100 East Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

Tickets are available at the door and online.

Buy tickets here:

About Heartland Figure Skating Club

Established in 2010, Heartland Figure Skating Club is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the growth and love of skating in the Kansas City area. The club strives for excellence in every aspect of the sport and actively gives back to the community. Learn more about the club at

Follow Heartland Figure Skating Club on Facebook for updates on next year's performance: .

Interested in Skating?

Discover the joy of skating at Independence Community Ice, the home rink of Heartland Figure Skating Club. Sign up for group skating classes for figure skating and hockey through the Learn to Skate or Learn to Play programs. Classes are available for toddlers, children, teens, and adults. Join us for the 2024 Theater on Ice production!

For more information about Learn to Skate programs, visit .